Iceland’s £13 shopping bargain allows you to prepare a one-hour Christmas meal.

Iceland has developed a one-hour Christmas supper so that families can spend more time together on December 25.

The supermarket’s Christmas feast can be prepared in about 60 minutes and features delectable holiday favorites that the entire family will appreciate.

Bacon Wrapped Basted Turkey Breast Joint, Luxury Perfectly Crispy Roast Potatoes, 12 Pigs in Blankets, Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffing Balls, Button Sprouts, and Baby Carrots are part of the six-step quick and easy Christmas feast. Here you can find Iceland’s entire Christmas collection.

Customers should taste Asda’s ‘unreal’ Christmas dinner pizza.

“We all know that Christmas Day can become hectic with exacting scheduling to produce the finest Christmas feast,” said David Lennox, Head of Product Innovation at Iceland. But we’re ready to assist families all around the UK in unwinding, celebrating, and enjoying a wonderful supper prepared in a flash.

“We don’t want anyone to lose out on spending meaningful time with their families this Christmas, which is why our one-hour roasting joints are the ideal option.”

How to make an Icelandic Christmas meal in under an hour

00:00: Preheat the oven to 350°F. 00:05: Preheat the oven to 350°F and bake the Bacon Wrapped Basted Turkey Breast Joint (£3.50, 525g). 00:20: Preheat the oven to 200°F and place the Luxury Perfectly Crispy Roast Potatoes (£2.00, 1kg) in it. 00:30: Preheat the oven to 350°F and bake the 12 Pigs in Blankets (£2.29, 252g) and the Pork, Sage, and Onion Stuffing Balls (£3.50, 1.05kg). 00:50: Place a saucepan of water on the stovetop. 00:55: Bring the water to a boil and add the Button Sprouts (£1.00, 900g) and Baby Carrots (£1.00, 900g). 1:00: Have a wonderful Christmas supper! Visit the website for more information on the Iceland Christmas Range.