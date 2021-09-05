Iceland shoppers should sample the “delicious” new Ed’s Easy Diner items.

After seeing it online, customers have been hooked with a new Iceland product line.

The business is well-known for having a lot of popular products, which makes customers want to get their hands on them as soon as possible.

New Iceland items have now being shared online, and customers can’t get enough of them.

Iceland’s new Ed’s Easy Diner line, which includes everything from BBQ Chicken Bites and a Mac ‘n’ Cheese Burger to Bacon and Maple Syrup waffles, was shared on Facebook by Snack News & Reviews.

The post drew a lot of attention from consumers, who were ready to voice their thoughts.

Shoppers said they were delighted to get their hands on the goods and were tagging friends and relatives to pick them up on their next Iceland vacation, according to the comments.

“Oh my god yeeesss,” one shopper exclaimed, while another commented, “Yummmmmmm.”

“BACON PANCAKES,” said a third.

“Need to try all these x,” a fourth shopper said.

“Lovely,” enthused a fifth, and “Those bacon pancakes?!” said another.

Prices begin at £1.50. The Ed’s Easy Diner assortment from Iceland is now accessible online.

You can find the entire collection here.