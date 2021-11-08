Iceland installs the world’s largest air-scrubbing machines, but the impact on the environment is unknown.

Climeworks, a direct air capture company, has built the world’s most significant plant of its sort in Iceland. However, it has been questioned as to its effectiveness.

Orca, a new geothermal power facility outside Reykjavik, Iceland, will trap about 4,000 metric tons of CO2. Carbon dioxide is taken from the atmosphere and stored underground in a method known as direct air capture, resulting in cleaner air. Climeworks estimates that carbon dioxide will harden and convert into stone in a few years.

Globally, direct air capture plants remove roughly 9,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, according to the International Energy Agency.

However, some opponents believe that the addition of Orca is insufficient. According to the Associated Press, experts estimate that 10 billion tons of CO2 must be removed from the atmosphere each year to begin reversing the consequences of climate change.

“We’ve already failed on climate to the point that direct air capture is one of many things we need to do,” Julio Friedmann, a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center for Global Energy Policy, said. “We have already produced so many greenhouse gases at such an unbelievable volume and rate that massive CO2 removal, as well as emission reduction, is required.” By 2030, Climeworks hopes to have removed several million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

“In 30 years, we’ll need a global organization twice the size of the oil and gas industry, and it has to run in reverse,” Friedmann added.

Leading scientific organizations, such as the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, have stated that even if the world manages to stop emitting harmful gases, it will not be enough to prevent a climate disaster. They said that we need to extract large volumes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and bury it, resulting in “negative emissions,” as some refer to it. As the frequency of severe warnings has increased, technology to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere has improved. Currently, only a few businesses, including Climeworks, who built the Orca facility in Iceland, and Carbon Engineering, operate such plants on a commercial scale. This is a condensed version of the information.