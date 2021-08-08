Iceland customers praise the ‘best’ £3 ‘lush’ goods.

After seeing it on the internet, buyers have been infatuated with a new Iceland product.

The business is well-known for having a lot of popular products, which makes customers want to get their hands on them as soon as possible.

New Iceland items have now being shared online, and customers can’t get enough of them.

Iceland posted a snapshot on its Facebook page of its frozen shredded chicken range, which comes in a variety of flavors and costs £3.

Salt & Pepper, Smoky Chilli, Southern Fried, Salt & Chilli, Hot & Spicy, and Hoisin are some of the flavors available.

The post drew a lot of attention from consumers, who were ready to voice their thoughts.

Shoppers said they were delighted to get their hands on the goods and were tagging friends and relatives to pick them up on their next Iceland vacation, according to the comments.

“Love the shredded chicken range,” one buyer said, while another added, “YES!! “I’m going to try the salt and chilli.”

“These are wonderful for creating wraps for lunch,” commented a third.

“Hot and spicy one looks lush,” observed a fourth, while a fifth exclaimed, “Look good!”

“The Hot & Spicy Ones are by far The Best,” wrote a sixth.

The Crispy Shredded Chicken items from Iceland cost £3 for a 450g package.

You can find a store near you here, or you can buy the product online here.