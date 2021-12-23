Iceland consumers are enraged because Christmas food deliveries have been delayed and things have gone missing.

Even though Christmas is just two days away, several families are still waiting for Iceland to deliver their holiday meals.

Customers who have not gotten their food deliveries or who have discovered goods missing from their order have criticized the shop.

In the run-up to Christmas, Iceland offers a number of delivery options so that buyers don’t have to leave their homes to get their holiday groceries.

Iceland deliveries have also proved helpful for those who have been unable to leave their homes owing to the pandemic’s isolation.

Customers who purchase over £40 qualify for free next-day delivery, but other customers have complained that they had to pay a “£7 delivery charge” to get their gifts in time for Christmas.

However, Iceland’s Facebook page has been inundated with angry remarks from customers whose orders have been delayed or are missing things.

In the comments section below Iceland’s Facebook posts, customers have recounted their experiences with the supermarket’s delivery service. “It appears that someone else is enjoying our pre-paid excellent dinner tonight, as it was not delivered to us,” Simon stated. I hope whoever received it finds it wonderful and tasty, and I wish them a Merry Christmas.”

“I received a delivery last night, 5 items delivered, 20 missing,” Judith stated.

I’m still no closer to addressing the problem after 24 hours….

“Delivery is expected to be between 7 and 9 a.m.,” Kirsty said. I called at 10 a.m., and the man said it was on the way, but it was running late, which I understood because it was a busy time, but I was just glad it was on its way. “The delivery arrived, but all of my refrigerated food was missing.”

“Does the Bridgend branch actually answer the phone?” Alli wondered. It’s been on since 7.30 a.m., and I’ve got a lot of things missing from my order, as well as someone else’s, and I’m angry.”

“Ordered my Christmas food as I can’t get out,” Dave said, “and guess what? My turkey and gammon aren’t arriving today, thanks a lot iceland.”

“Here’s a pro tip for you,” Andy said. When I do an online order with you, you do not send me an item that will expire a day later. I’m currently self-isolating owing to covid I.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”