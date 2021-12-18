Iceland buyers are undecided about the new breakfast option.

After seeing it online, buyers have been divided about a new Iceland product.

The company is well-known for its popular products, which customers are typically eager to obtain.

Now, a new Iceland product has gone viral, and customers can’t get enough of it.

People want B&M’s £5 ‘cute’ hamper for Christmas Eve.

Iceland’s Rustler’s Pancake Stack with Maple Syrup Sauce will be available soon, according to the Facebook page NewFoodsUK.

Shoppers were split on whether or not to try the pancake stack, with some saying they’d try it and others saying they’d “pass.”

Hundreds of shoppers have responded to the post, with many eager to offer their thoughts.

“This has the potential to be the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” one shopper stated.

“Maple syrup “style” I’ll pass,” another said, while a third added, “Bet it will taste like cardboard.”

“I’m not sure how I feel about this,” stated another.

Others, on the other hand, stated that they would “absolutely” test the new product.

“That looks wonderful!” exclaimed one shopper.

“I’ll absolutely try this,” another said, while a third added, “I’ll be ordering them lol.”

“I’ve got to get some of them,” stated a fourth.

Here’s where you can buy Icelandic goods online.