Ice Storm Causes Chaos in Nashville, Leaving Thousands Without Power

Middle Tennessee is grappling with the aftermath of a severe ice storm that has led to widespread power outages and hazardous travel conditions, as over 190,000 residents are left without electricity. The storm, which began to intensify on January 24, 2026, is expected to continue impacting the region, with authorities urging residents to stay home and prepare for extended disruptions.

Power Outages and Hazardous Roads

The National Weather Service warned that ice accumulation could reach up to 0.75 inches in some areas, with the heaviest impacts expected in Nashville, Columbia, and Waverly. Such an accumulation could bring down trees, snap power lines, and make roads impassable. Early reports indicated that travel conditions had already become treacherous, with an increasing number of accidents as more freezing rain is forecasted to fall throughout the coming days.

By Sunday morning, the power outages were mounting rapidly. Nashville Electric Service (NES) reported over 160,000 outages, while other providers such as CEMC, MTE, and Duck River were also impacted, with tens of thousands without power. This left many waking up to cold, dark homes, unsure when electricity or normalcy would return. As of early morning, the outages had left several residents without heat, a situation that has become increasingly concerning as temperatures plummet.

In response to the crisis, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee declared a state of emergency, which was quickly followed by a federal emergency declaration. This allows for quicker access to resources and federal aid to help the state manage the emergency, which is expected to continue over the coming days.

Staying Safe Amid the Chaos

Authorities have stressed the importance of staying off the roads unless absolutely necessary. The storm has already caused several accidents, and the icy conditions only increase the danger. Emergency services are working tirelessly to restore power and clear roads, but the severity of the storm means that these efforts will take time.

For those who are staying home, officials have provided critical safety tips. If possible, residents should move to a friend’s or family member’s home or a warming shelter. If staying in place, it’s advised to block drafts by placing towels or blankets under doors and windows, gather in one room to conserve heat, and layer up with thick clothing to stay warm. Power outage preparedness is also essential; officials recommend stocking up on nonperishable food, ensuring generators are ready to use, and charging phones and portable chargers before the power goes out.

In the face of severe cold, food safety remains a concern. Residents are advised to move fresh food into coolers with ice or store it outdoors if temperatures are below 40 degrees. Monitoring fridge temperatures with a thermometer can help ensure food is safe to eat, while any items above 40 degrees Fahrenheit should be discarded.

The storm’s effects are not just about power loss but also the risks posed by carbon monoxide and fire hazards. Authorities warn against using gas stoves or grills indoors, as these can release deadly fumes. They also emphasize the importance of safely using space heaters and avoiding candles, which pose a fire risk.

For many residents, the storm has become a test of resilience, with neighbors checking in on each other and local power crews working non-stop to restore services. Despite the ongoing challenges, officials remain hopeful that communities will pull through and recover in the coming days.

As of now, the worst of the storm still lies ahead, and officials continue to advise caution and preparation as ice accumulations increase. For now, the priority remains safety: stay warm, stay connected, and look out for each other until the thaw arrives.