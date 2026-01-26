Ice Storm Brings Widespread Disruptions to Carolinas, Thousands Without Power

North and South Carolina are grappling with the severe effects of a powerful winter storm, as freezing rain, sleet, and heavy snow cause hazardous conditions across the region. The storm, which struck the Carolinas during the weekend of January 24-25, 2026, has prompted widespread power outages, dangerous travel conditions, and emergency measures as officials scramble to respond.

Power Outages and Emergency Measures in Effect

Governor Josh Stein of North Carolina declared a State of Emergency on January 25, 2026, as the storm’s icy grip tightened. The declaration followed the issuance of multiple weather warnings, including Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Advisories, that will remain in effect through Monday. Central North Carolina is facing the brunt of the storm, with forecasts calling for heavy sleet and freezing rain, particularly in the Piedmont region, where snow could also accumulate. Officials have warned that roads—especially bridges and overpasses—will likely become slick and treacherous, with ice accumulation expected to cause extensive power outages.

As the storm intensifies, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has issued safety reminders about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning. Officials are urging residents not to use gasoline-powered generators or outdoor grills indoors and to install carbon monoxide detectors to protect their homes. The threat of downed trees and power lines has made driving particularly dangerous, with local authorities emphasizing the importance of staying off the roads.

In Durham County, officials followed suit with their own State of Emergency declaration, urging residents to prepare for hazardous travel conditions, power outages, and the possibility of downed trees. While no specific restrictions were imposed, the message was clear: caution and readiness were critical.

Duke Energy Mobilizes Thousands to Restore Power

Utility company Duke Energy has been mobilizing an extensive response to address the widespread power outages caused by the storm. Hundreds of line workers and support crews have been dispatched to staging areas in western North Carolina, with more than 400 trucks stationed at the WNC Agriculture Center in Fletcher and another 100 in Asheville. In total, Duke Energy has mobilized over 18,000 workers from 27 states and Canada, preparing to restore power as soon as it is safe to do so. Despite these efforts, the storm’s freezing rain and ice pose significant challenges, as the weight of the ice can cause trees to snap, bringing down power lines and slowing restoration efforts.

By Sunday morning, January 25, more than 6,500 Duke Energy customers in western North Carolina were without power, with that number expected to climb as the storm continued to intensify. Ice accumulation of up to 0.75 inches in some areas is coating roadways, making driving conditions hazardous for residents and utility crews alike. Duke Energy is advising customers to avoid travel and to stay safe as the storm progresses.

In response to the crisis, emergency shelters have been set up across the state. Southeast Raleigh High School and Heritage High School are being used as temporary refuges, providing a safe haven for residents and their pets. The Duke Energy Foundation has also stepped in, providing a rapid-response grant of $100,000 to support the American Red Cross and community-run shelters in both North and South Carolina.

As the storm rages on, officials continue to urge residents to prepare for extended power outages and to check on vulnerable neighbors. The message from Duke Energy is clear: patience is needed, as the challenges of restoring power in these conditions are immense, but help is on the way. Emergency crews are working tirelessly to restore service, though the icy conditions make it slow-going. For those whose lives have been disrupted, the storm’s impact is far from over, and residents are advised to stay informed as the situation evolves.