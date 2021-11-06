ICE detainees are no longer allowed to clean after a jury ordered them to be paid minimum wage and back pay.

After a federal jury determined that it had to pay detainees the state’s $13.69 minimum wage, a private, for-profit business that controls one of the country’s largest immigration detention centers in Washington state quickly ended a voluntary employment program.

Detainees were paid $1 per day to cook, clean, trim hair, and do laundry at the facility near Tacoma, Washington. The jury determined that they were entitled to minimum wage and ordered the jail to pay more than $23 million in back pay and unjust profits to current and former detainees as well as the state of Washington.

The GEO Group, based in Florida, owns the jail and leases it to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). When contacted about the abrupt end of the initiative, neither entity would respond to queries from the Associated Press this week.

Immigrants detained there are not being held in criminal detention, but rather in civil detention while the government determines their immigration status or prepares to deport them.

According to the Associated Press, detainee Jose Soares, two other detainees, and activists who monitor the facility south of Seattle, much of the cleaning work that was previously done is no longer being done on a regular basis.

In a phone call from the jail, Ivan Sanchez, a 34-year-old detainee from Jalisco, Mexico, said, “It was really gross—nobody cleaned anything.” “Nobody sweeps or mops, so we pick up after ourselves. The guards said that cleaning the toilets was not their responsibility… Because of this, there was a lot of hatred between the detainees and the officers.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The inmates also stated that not being able to work makes it more difficult for them to purchase additional food at the center’s commissary to augment what they regard to be inadequate GEO meals.

While detainees anticipate a possible payoff, “there are a lot of folks in here who that dollar makes a difference,” according to Soares. He stated he would use his wages every week to buy five or six ramen noodle packages for other detainees, even though he has relatives outside who give him money to spend at the commissary.

The detention center, formally known as the Northwest ICE Processing Center, has a capacity of 1,575 detainees, yet the population has been drastically decreased during the pandemic, with only roughly 400 detainees remaining as of last week. This is a condensed version of the information.