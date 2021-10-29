Ice Cube Drops Out of Jack Black Film Over Vaccine, Leaving Some With a Sad Friday

Ice Cube, the musician, has dropped out of Jack Black’s forthcoming film “Oh Hell No” owing to his refusal to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, celebrities and fans of Ice Cube took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the businessman’s decision to cancel the show due to his refusal of the vaccine.

“Let me just remind everyone, even @icecube, that this #Pandemic is not over,” MSNBC Medical Contributor @EbonyJHilton MD said. We continue to bury 1,300 individuals per day. Every 66 seconds, one person dies. They include young people who are otherwise healthy. At home with the kids. It doesn’t have to be this this. #GetVaccinated.” Just a reminder to everyone, even @icecube, that the #Pandemic is far from ended. We continue to bury 1,300 individuals per day.

"Wonder why @icecube won't get the stupid Covid vaccine?" asked bodybuilding superstar @MarcLobliner. 1) He's a genuine person, not a phony. 2) Do you recall Tuskegee? The government has a horrible track record when it comes to experimenting on different civilizations. Racist b*****s, the vax-Nazis."

"Oh well, u don't want to be Vaccinated than you shouldn't be near people on a set and you damn definitely shouldn't be paid $9M," Twitter user @JoeyBla09768382 commented. When I was an adolescent, that was my guy. I'm listening to his music and seeing The Friday movies. It's true, they say, that you should never meet your heroes. What a waste of time.

Joey Black (@JoeyBla09768382) said in October