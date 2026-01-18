ICE Arrests Dangerous Criminal Immigrants in Minnesota Enforcement Operation

On January 16, 2026, federal authorities announced a significant operation in Minnesota aimed at removing dangerous criminal immigrants from the community. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported the successful arrest of numerous individuals with violent criminal histories, reigniting ongoing debates about sanctuary policies and their implications for public safety in the state.

Targeting High-Risk Offenders

Operation Metro Surge, conducted by DHS, targeted individuals with serious criminal backgrounds, with a focus on violent offenders. The operation, which DHS officials described as a direct effort to remove “the worst of the worst” from Minnesota’s neighborhoods, netted criminals with a wide range of offenses. Among the arrestees was Brian Anjain, a Marshall Islands native with 24 criminal convictions. His extensive criminal history includes charges such as assault, theft, public intoxication, and domestic abuse, highlighting the severity of the offenders taken into custody.

Another notable arrest was that of Hien Quoc Thai, a Vietnamese national convicted of murder, and Eddy Xol-Lares, a Venezuelan man involved in a major drug trafficking operation. DHS also reported arrests of individuals from a variety of countries, including Guatemala, Mexico, Romania, and Cuba, illustrating the international scope of the operation.

The charges against those arrested ranged from violent crimes like assault, kidnapping, and robbery with deadly weapons, to drug offenses and fraud. DHS has been outspoken in its criticism of local leaders, particularly Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, for their stance on sanctuary policies, which prevent local law enforcement from fully cooperating with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Sanctuary Policies Under Scrutiny

The operation has reignited the longstanding debate over sanctuary policies, which provide protection to undocumented immigrants from federal immigration enforcement. Supporters of such policies argue that they foster trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement, making it easier for police to do their jobs. Critics, however, contend that sanctuary policies undermine public safety by allowing dangerous criminals to remain in local communities.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin voiced her frustration with local authorities, asserting that Minnesota’s sanctuary policies are endangering residents. “These are the type of sickos we are getting OUT of our neighborhoods,” McLaughlin stated, emphasizing the severity of the crimes committed by those arrested during the operation. The department also made public information available about the individuals arrested, with a specific focus on those with violent criminal records, through an accessible online database at wow.dhs.gov.

In a dramatic turn, federal agents clashed with protestors during a demonstration against the operation. On January 14, 2026, DHS officers deployed tear gas on protestors outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, further highlighting the divisiveness of the issue. Immigrant rights advocates have decried the operation, arguing that it sows fear within immigrant communities and fosters an atmosphere of division and distrust.

The tension between federal immigration enforcement and local governance in Minnesota is unlikely to resolve soon. Local leaders, including Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, have consistently defended their sanctuary policies, arguing that cooperation with ICE would damage relationships between law enforcement and immigrant communities. They maintain that local police should focus on ensuring public safety, not on enforcing federal immigration laws.

While the operation has highlighted deep divisions on immigration policy, it has also brought renewed attention to the challenges faced by communities caught in the crossfire of federal and local immigration enforcement. The future of Minnesota’s sanctuary policies remains uncertain, but the debate over their impact on public safety is far from over.