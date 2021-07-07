Ibrahima Konate, the new Liverpool signing, hints to his shirt number.

Liverpool has made a new signing. Ibrahima Konate has hinted at the number of shirt he would wear when his Liverpool career begins.

When training at Kirkby begins next week, the £36 million transfer from RB Leipzig will get his first taste of life at his new club.

Last month, the 22-year-old Frenchman signed a five-year contract with Liverpool to improve the Reds’ defensive options after Jurgen Klopp’s back four was ripped apart by significant long-term injuries last season.

Last season, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all sustained season-ending injuries at various points during the campaign, while Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak also missed the last month.

And Konate has whetted Reds fans’ appetites by ostensibly revealing his shirt number when he makes his Liverpool debut.

A video has surfaced online showing Konate, who appears to be back in France and surrounded by adoring fans.

After considerable hoopla, the French U21 star, who is already dressed in a Liverpool training jersey, pulls a Liverpool home shirt with a number five on the back from a suitcase next to him.

It’s unclear whether he’ll be wearing it when the Reds kick off their Premier League season against Norwich City on August 14.