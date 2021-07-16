Ibrahima Konate has brown eyes. Daniel Agger signs former Liverpool teammate Virgil Van Dijk, teaching him a lesson.

Jon Flanagan, a former Liverpool defender, has joined a new club and has reunited with one of his former colleagues.

Flanagan progressed through the Liverpool junior system to the first team, where he finally made 51 appearances.

Flanagan most recently played for Belgian club RSC Charleroi, having previously played for Bolton Wanderers, Rangers, and Burnley.

Flanagan has now joined HB Koge, a Danish team led by former Liverpool centre-back Daniel Agger.

Flanagan has agreed to a two-year deal, making him one of Agger’s first acquisitions in his first role as a senior football manager.

In his first interview with the club since signing from RB Leipzig, Ibrahima Konate highlighted his joy at joining the six-time European Cup winners and the opportunity to play with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

He is expected to play with the Holland captain during the pre-season camp in Austria, and he has revealed that the returning Dutchman, as well as Salah, Sadio Mane, and ‘long-time friend’ Naby Keita, have all aided him in his first week at the club.

After last season’s injury crisis, which saw the Reds use over 20 different defensive partners throughout the course of the season, Konate was a welcome addition to the ranks at Anfield.

He also revealed something interesting about what to expect from him.

“I can score more with my foot than I can with my head!” he exclaimed. This is a bizarre situation, but it’s me.

“I have these qualities, but I need to work even harder to improve as a defender.”

