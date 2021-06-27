Ibiza, Malta, and Majorca are likely to be added to the green list today.

Malta and the Balearic Islands, including Ibiza and Majorca, will be added to the government’s green list for travel later today.

It comes after the vaccinations minister announced that nearly half of all adults in England aged 25 to 29 and a third of those aged 18 to 24 had got their first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Green list visitors are not forced to self-isolate when landing in the UK, however there are currently no viable major tourist locations on the list.

Following the minister’s indication, other countries could be added to the green list tomorrow.

According to the Times, Malta and the Balearic Islands, which include the popular tourist destinations of Majorca and Ibiza, are among a “handful” of countries being examined for inclusion on the green list.

Malta and Spain are currently on the Government’s amber list, along with other popular summer destinations such as Portugal, Italy, and Greece, and anybody returning from those destinations must undergo a 10-day quarantine period at home.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated earlier this week that the government is “working on” proposals to allow fully vaccinated Britons returning from amber regions to travel without quarantine.

“Of course I very much hope the world could open up,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the PA news agency when asked about the possibility of limits being relaxed in the review.

“We must follow the data, and that is exactly what we will do at the meetings over the next several days.”

His remarks came as the travel industry staged a day of action on Wednesday to put pressure on the government to revive the sector and offer businesses with customized financial assistance.