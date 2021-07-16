Ibiza and Majorca have been removed from the green list, thus the Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Spain.

Following the removal of the Balearic Islands from the green list, the Foreign Office has modified its travel advice for Spain.

A increase in coronavirus infections has prompted the addition of Ibiza, Mallorca, and Menorca to the amber travel list, just over a fortnight after they went green.

The move will take effect at 4 a.m. on Monday for those returning to England, Scotland, and Wales from Spain’s Balearic Islands, potentially causing a rush of holidaymakers to return to avoid having to quarantine.

Because the change coincides with the end of the necessity to quarantine fully-vaccinated UK citizens and under 18s returning from amber list countries, it will primarily affect young adults.

The Foreign Office has modified its travel advice since the announcement.

“Spain, including the Canary Islands, is on the amber list for entry to England,” they claimed.

“The Balearic Islands are on England’s green list for entry. The Balearic Islands will be placed on the amber list for entering England starting at 4 a.m. on Monday, July 19.”

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office stated that beginning July 2, the Spanish government required all visitors to Spain from the United Kingdom to provide one of the following documents upon entry:

a COVID-19 test result that is negative; or confirmation of immunization

Pre-travel declaration forms are still required for all travelers entering Spain.