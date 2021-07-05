Ibiza and Majorca have been added to the green list by the Foreign Office, which has updated its travel advice for Spain.

As the Balearic Islands were added to the green list, the Foreign Office revised their newest travel advice for Spain.

The entry rules for the Spanish islands have changed, and the use of face masks has been updated significantly.

Based on the current evaluation of COVID-19 threats, the FCDO warns against all but essential travel to Spain, but does not advise against all but essential travel to the Balearic Islands or the Canary Islands.

They are on the “green list” for entry into the United Kingdom.

On or before the second day after your arrival in England, you must take a COVID-19 test.

This exam is not required for children under the age of four.

Unless the test result is positive, you do not need to quarantine.

If NHS Test & Trace informs you that you traveled to England with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, you must quarantine.

If you have been in or through an amber list nation or territory in the ten days leading up to your arrival in England and have not visited a red list country, you must observe the amber list guidelines.

On June 26, wearing a face mask outside when social separation of 1.5 meters is observed was no longer required.

However, wearing a face mask is still required for anyone over the age of six in the following situations:

Any enclosed public space (e.g., stores, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, etc.) In any interior space where people from different households mix Any outdoor location where a social separation of 1.5m is impossible to achieve (e.g. busy streets, concerts, public demonstrations, etc.) On all public transportation, including aircraft, trains, trams, buses, and metro, as well as all transportation stations, platforms, and airports.

The usage of face masks may be governed by different rules in different parts of the world. For particular information on face-covering requirements and any exceptions in your area, contact your local government.

If you do not comply, you may face penalties.

