Ian Wright rates Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah as the best in Europe.

Ian Wright feels Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the best player in Europe right now, but argues that he isn’t getting enough credit.

As the Reds aim to challenge for the game’s main honors this season, the 29-year-old has nine goals and three assists in nine appearances across all competitions.

Salah’s individual talent was on display last weekend when he scored an incredible goal in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City, a game in which he had already assisted Sadio Mane’s opener at Anfield.

Arsenal veteran Ian Wright was asked if he believes Liverpool’s number 11 is now the best player in Europe after proving his worth in a high-pressure situation against Pep Guardiola’s team.

“With his form right now, you could probably place him up there,” he said on the Kelly and Wrighty Show on Optus Sport.

“I’m trying to think of anyone else who is playing as well as he is right now, but it’s difficult because he is playing so brilliantly.”

“When Salah was recruited by Liverpool, I said to myself, ‘Mo Salah?’ ‘Interesting,’ but you’re thinking, ‘My god!’ because of the season he had. At this point, he appears to have reverted to his previous form.

“For me, he’s in the finest shape of his career right now, and he’s definitely the best in Europe right now.”

In the 2017/18 season, the wide attacker started his Liverpool career with a magnificent 44-goal haul, which helped Jurgen Klopp’s side reach the Champions League final.

The Egypt international has shown himself to be in red-hot form once again, cementing his role as the Reds’ key goal threat in subsequent seasons as the team won the Premier League and their sixth European Cup.

Salah’s performances in a Liverpool shirt are beginning to be recognized more widely after he achieved 100 league goals for the Reds in record time last month.

However, Wright believes that the feeling of underappreciation stems from the high standards set by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Messi in the past, but that Salah is deserving of inclusion.