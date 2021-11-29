Ian Wright and Alan Shearer agree on Everton’s penalty appeal at Brentford, saying, “I suppose.”

Everton should have been awarded a penalty in their 1-0 loss to Brentford on Sunday, according to BBC pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer.

After Ivan Toney’s 24th minute penalty was the difference between the two sides at the Brentford Community Stadium, Rafa Benitez’s side has now gone seven games without a win.

After a VAR review, Andros Townsend was penalized for a high boot on Frank Onyeka in the penalty area.

“His foot, Andros, has got him in the face there,” Wright told BBC Match of the Day 2.

After Salomon Rondon’s shirt was pulled by Brentford’s Charlie Goode soon before halftime, the Blues felt they should have received a spot kick of their own.

Everton was unlucky not to be awarded a penalty for the challenge, according to both analysts.

Shearer stated, “That should be a penalty, Goode’s had him there.”

“I believe that is a pen,” Wright added.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, a midfielder who had been out for six weeks due to injury, believed the penalty he conceded was ‘unlucky.’

“Of course, we conceded the penalty; it’s a little bit unlucky,” he said after the game on talkSPORT.

“It was obviously more difficult to get back into the game after that.”

Everton will host Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park on Wednesday night with the chance to turn their bad run around.