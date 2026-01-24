Ian Huntley Stripped of Xbox Following Prison Crackdown at ‘Monster Mansion’

Infamous child killer Ian Huntley has been stripped of his Xbox in a crackdown at HMP Frankland, where he is serving life sentences for the murders of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman. Huntley, 51, has reportedly been left distressed after prison authorities confiscated his gaming console following a search that uncovered several forbidden items in his cell.

Contraband Found, Huntley Moved to New Wing

Huntley, who turns 52 next week, was allegedly found with DVDs, USB sticks, and magazines, leading to the confiscation of his Xbox and a relocation within the high-security prison. The notorious facility, often referred to as ‘Monster Mansion,’ houses some of the UK’s most dangerous criminals, including murderer Levi Bellfield and cop killer Wayne Couzens.

One insider revealed that Huntley had confessed to keeping contraband and was most upset by the move to a new cell, located on the bottom floor of the prison wing. This section of the prison is typically reserved for elderly inmates, further compounding his discomfort. “He’s been acting like the big ‘I am,’ so this will bring him down a peg or two,” the source explained. Fellow inmates reportedly find his situation amusing, with many making jokes at his expense.

Known for his brutal murders of 10-year-old girls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002, Huntley worked as a janitor at St Andrew’s Primary School, where the girls were pupils. His shocking crimes left the country reeling, particularly after he participated in the search for the children, only to later be revealed as their killer. The girls’ bodies were discovered two weeks after their disappearance, on August 17, 2002, in a ditch near the village of Soham.

Earlier this year, Huntley’s daughter, Samantha Bryan, attempted to reach out to him behind bars, seeking further details about the killings. However, Huntley sent a curt message in response, saying that he doubted there would be enough time to meet due to his prolonged sentence and her “current motives.” Bryan later condemned him as a “pitiful, twisted, manipulative coward.”

Huntley, who has spent the majority of his time in maximum-security prisons, was first housed at HMP Wakefield before being moved to HMP Frankland in 2008. In 2010, he was attacked by a fellow inmate who slashed his throat with an improvised blade, leaving him with severe injuries.

Huntley is not eligible for parole until 2042, and his release will depend on whether the Parole Board deems him no longer a threat to society.