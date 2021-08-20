Ian Alan Olson, a QAnon supporter, has pleaded guilty to firing paintballs at Army reservists.

In March of 2021, a Wisconsin man and QAnon follower pleaded guilty to assaulting two uniformed US Army personnel.

Ian Alan Olson, 31, of Nashotah, Wisconsin, was charged with offenses in federal court in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Olson will be sentenced before United States District Judge Brett H. Ludwig on November 18, 2021. He could be sentenced to two years in prison.

Olson arrived at the Wisconsin Army Reserve Center in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, on March 15, 2021. He allegedly exclaimed, “This is for America,” and fired paintball pellets from an orange “AR-15 like” paintball pistol at two members of the US Army Reserve after exiting his car, which was decorated in QAnon slogans. Both Army Reserve members were on active service at the time.

Olson was 15 feet away from both Army reservists, thus none of the paintball pellets fired from the gun harmed them.

According to a court affidavit, Olson’s rifle appeared to jam after he fired the rounds. “Olson allegedly exclaimed, “You’re lucky it jammed,” or words to that effect, after the gun jammed.”

The reservists, one of whom is a law enforcement officer, tackled Olson to the ground and kept him there until law enforcement authorities arrived, according to the affidavit.

Olson made “unsolicited comments” after being arrested, according to the FBI, including comments regarding a recent trip to Washington, D.C. on March 3.

According to the affidavit, Olson approached a National Guardsman at the Capitol and told him he was “maybe going to do something crazy foolish tomorrow,” and requested the soldier not to shoot him.

Olson remarked after being stopped by Capitol officers that he planned to “try the National Guard tomorrow to see if they were loyal to the people or to the president.”

According to the affidavit, “Olson communicated his knowledge that if he was shot by the National Guard, he would know the National Guard was faithful to the President; if Olsen was not shot, he would know the National Guard was loyal to the people.”

Officers said Olson's car was covered in QAnon decals, including orange spray-painted "Qs" and the QAnon words "Trust my plan" and "WWG1WGA" (which is an acronym).