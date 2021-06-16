Iain Stirling: Who is he, is he married to Laura Whitmore, and on what shows has he appeared?

Iain Stirling of Love Island is slated to return as a narrator on the world’s most popular dating show.

We haven’t heard his snappy one-liners or amusing quips in far too long, but the wait is almost over.

On Monday, June 28, the show will return to our screens for the second time in less than two weeks.

Here’s everything you need know about Iain Stirling.

Iain was born in Edinburgh and is 33 years old. His birthday is January 27, 1988.

In a secret ceremony at Dublin City Hall in 2020, he married his Love Island co-star Laura Whitmore.

In April 2021, they welcomed a baby daughter into the world.

The couple is said to have met at an ITV party and dated for three years before marrying.

They share a flat in London’s Camden neighborhood.

Iain started doing stand-up comedy when he was in his final year of law school at the University of Edinburgh.

He now performs all throughout the UK, notably at Manchester’s Comedy Story and Glasgow’s and Edinburgh’s The Stand.

He performed as a warm-up act for Russel Kane’s show in 2012.

Iain’s CBBC presenting career began after he was recognized at a gig, and he has also worked as a writer for the channel.

He started a new series called “The Dog Ate My Homework” in early 2013, which was a children’s version of Mock the Week.

This earned him a BAFTA nomination for best children’s presenter in 2014.

Iain’s journey on Love Island began in 2015 with the first revival series, and he’s been cracking jokes ever since.

He and his wife Laura Whitmore will return for the seventh season.

Iain teased the return of Love Island with a shot of two of the iconic water bottles with Iain and Laura’s names on them, which he shared on Instagram lately.