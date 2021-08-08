Iain Stirling, the host of Love Island, reveals the date of the last episode.

The seventh series of Love Island has been on the air for more than a month, and viewers have been treated to plenty of drama along the road.

Reunions, squabbles, and the return of Casa Amor drama have all occurred.

Iain Stirling, the narrator of Love Island, revealed the date of the last episode during Sunday night’s show.

On Monday, August 23rd, he disclosed that the islanders will be departing the villa.

“By all the time in the world, I mean Monday, August 23rd,” he explained.

There are only two weeks of villa drama remaining to keep viewers interested.

Fans expressed their surprise at the news on social media.

“The final is very close now #LoveIsland,” one Twitter user said.

“So the final is two weeks tomorrow,” added another. #LoveIsland

“A couple of days until the final!!! #LoveIsland,” one viewer wrote.

From Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford having to select who would leave the villa, to Jake Cornish asking Liberty Poole to be his girlfriend, the current series has provided viewers with numerous jaw-dropping events.

Casa Amor produced one of the most emotional scenes in the show’s history.

Liam Reardon returned to the main villa alone, but Lillie Haynes stepped in to inform Millie Court that he had been unfaithful.

The show’s conclusion date has yet to be officially announced by ITV.