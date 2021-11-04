‘I Wasn’t Going to Be Able to Paddle Quickly Enough,’ says a Great White Shark victim.

A shark attack survivor described being in the water with a great white shark that had just bitten his leg. On October 3, Eric Steinley, 38, was attacked off the coast of California and is healing at home.

While surfing a few miles north of Bodega Bay, Steinley was bitten on his right leg. The shark yanked him off his board and dragged him beneath the water’s surface. He told the San Francisco Chronicle, “It was all in a second.” “I had no idea what was going on. It was possible that it was an automobile. My eyes were open, I recall. I recall raising my head. As you go deeper, the sun becomes less visible.” He recalled being told to punch a shark if it was attacked and felt for the animal’s weak spots: “The skin had a particular texture that was almost leathery and smooth. I was hunting for a light switch in the dark, so I started groping around. The eye appeared with a bang.” Steinley was able to get back on his board and seek for rescue from other nearby surfers after the shark released him.

In an interview with The Press Democrat, Steinley was asked if he looked back as he paddled towards the shore to check if the shark was closing in on him. He told the publication, “Yes, but not very often.” “I just felt I wouldn’t be able to paddle fast enough if it tried to take me.” Steinley was able to make it to the shore, where he was assisted by other surfers and given first aid. His leg was operated on at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after he was evacuated there. According to the Press Democrat, the shark cut his popliteal vein, a significant blood vessel.

His 70 sutures have already been removed, but he is still in discomfort and unable to put weight on his right foot. It’s unclear whether he’ll be able to use it completely again.

“I’ve been told that [it]can improve over time,” he remarked, “but we won’t know for a few months.”

Human shark attacks are extremely rare. There were 57 known unprovoked attacks in 2020, 10 of which were fatal. The. This is a condensed version of the information.