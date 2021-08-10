I was on the hunt for the greatest Champagne Pop highlighter dupe.

Champagne Pop has become a cult classic in the world of highlighters; it manages to match a wide range of skin tones and is a delight to work with thanks to its smooth application and simple mixing.

When I learned that Becca would no longer be in business after September, I panicked, as did many others.

What was I to do with Champagne Pop, my fantasy highlighter and the only one I’d ever used?

It’s no surprise that it’s sold out online and that most Becca beauty counters are entirely sold out across the country (trust me, I have looked for any lingering stock all over my city).

I was able to gather four dupes at various price points so that you can pick anything to suit your needs.

Fenty Beauty has a reputation for being versatile, having a large range of hues, and being inclusive of all skin tones.

I expected Killawatt to be so glittering that I would be visible from Mars, based on memes.

After swatching numerous shades (Afternoon Snack/Mo’ Hunny were very nearly the selected shades) with the advice of a Boots beauty professional, we found this was the most similar to Champagne Pop.

When I put it on my face, it was evident that it was a lot pinker than the classic highlighter I was trying to replicate, and it was also a little more muted in color.

It does show up on your face, but it mixes in well and isn’t quite as terrifying as it appears.

This is a great highlighter, but it’s not a perfect dupe for Becca’s product.

4 out of 5 stars

Fenty’s Killawatt is available for purchase here.

I’m not sure what I was expecting from this; I’d never heard of the brand before seeing this highlighter, which also happened to include Champagne in the name.

I took a chance on it based only on the name, and I was so thrilled that I gave it five stars at first, but then I tried one farther down that was definitely first place.

It has a buttery texture that mixes wonderfully and costs less than half as much as the original. “The summary has come to an end.”