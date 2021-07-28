‘I was made to feel so welcome’ – the community comes up with novel ways to prevent loneliness.

Thanks to Junction Arts, residents in a Derbyshire community have been getting together to battle isolation and release their creativity. The Creswell Gets Creative workshops are made possible by money raised by the East Midlands Health Lottery, and the regular attendees have built ties so strong that they were able to support one another throughout the pandemic.

Junction Arts, situated in Chesterfield, was formed in 1976 to provide artistic activities that would bring the community together, and it has proven important in keeping people linked over the past year.

The Arty Ladies are a group of 18 women who are mostly in their sixties and seventies (even though they do have one man in the group, Derek).

Jane Wells, the project coordinator, has witnessed their friendship bloom, and when the sessions were disrupted by lockdown, she offered them the opportunity to meet together through Zoom. They declined because they believed it would exclude individuals who didn’t understand technology, but they stayed in touch via WhatsApp and their community is now stronger than ever.

Jane explains, “That was just one example of how the group genuinely looks out for one other.” “No one would do it unless everyone could be included. They were quite supportive of one another during lockdown and were regularly in contact via WhatsApp, offering advise and assistance or simply cheering each other up. People also offered practical assistance, such as shopping, which has been quite pleasant to witness.”

Jane has found a new venue with greater space to socially distance herself with the resumption of face-to-face events. “The money earned through The Health Lottery was invested by People’s Health Trust, and it has yielded so many benefits,” she says. “Without it, we wouldn’t have been able to complete this project.

“It’s excellent for us because it’s not just a one-time intervention, which means we can build relationships with them and make a bigger impact. Although many of the employees have artistic backgrounds, we can now afford to hire some very exceptional artists.

“I’m putting together a new curriculum with ten new workshops,” says the author. I’ve planned a number of fascinating events, including.” “The summary comes to an end.”