‘I was giving it all around Bolton,’ Paddy McGuinness recalls during a humorous train conversation with Vernon Kay about his adolescent years.

When Vernon Kay asked Paddy McGuinness if he took the train as a kid, he replied, “When I was a young guy, it felt like Manchester was the hub of the world.” “Because it had gotten out of hand with all the Happy Mondays and such. Then it was time to visit Afflecks Palace.

“Then you take the train there and get your Kangol hat and other trinkets, as well as those necklaces with a map of Africa.”

‘Wait on, hang on, did you actually have the gold chains?’ Kay interjected, laughing.”

“I had the map of Africa,” McGuinness admitted, “and I was delivering it around Bolton with a Kangol hat on!”

The humorous exchange occurred during a meet-up between the two northern comedians on a train from Liverpool to Manchester to promote the TransPennine Express, which connects the two cities in under 40 minutes.

They also discussed the origins of some of Phoenix Nights’ most memorable scenes, as well as the exhausting reality of fatherhood.

