I was enraged when I went to purchase Aldi’s hanging egg chair.

It’s a well-known fact that finding an Aldi hanging egg chair is difficult. I simply underestimated how difficult it would be.

The discount retailer announced earlier this month that their much-anticipated Gardenline Large Hanging Egg Chair would be on sale on July 18th.

After losing out on the initial, smaller egg chair, I was pleased to hear the news, as were many other shoppers.

Face mask shopping guidelines for Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Primark, and other stores on July 19

I scribbled the date in my calendar and awaited the big day.

On Sunday, July 18, I got up early in the hopes of beating the crowds and logging into the Aldi website to secure the chair.

Instead, I discovered that merely clicking ‘add to basket’ was ineffective.

Despite being ready and waiting at 7.30 a.m. for the egg chair to go live on the Aldi website at 8 a.m., the chair was quickly sold out.

To ensure that customers could only access the chair through the internet, the retailer’s app was taken offline.

“It looks like you’re offline, or our app is now unavailable,” said a message on the app’s homescreen.

“Please verify your connection or go to www.aldi.co.uk to view our latest wines, spirits, and Specialbuys!”

Simultaneously, Aldi’s website was sorting customers into a massive line – one that would eventually leave me empty-handed.

The website reloaded when the egg chair became live, and I was added to a queue with more than 12,141 individuals ahead of me. Wasn’t that an unfavorable omen?

I’ll admit to being frustrated to find myself in such a long line after spending so much time preparing to purchase the chair.

The Aldi website informed me that I had been placed in a line, as well as the number of persons in front of me and the estimated wait time.

I’d have to wait roughly 40 minutes, according to the notification I got at 8 a.m., before I could even access the Aldi website, let alone buy the Gardenline Large Hanging Egg Chair.

I had no choice but to wait. “The summary has come to an end.”