I was completely wiped out by one vaccine and covid – please get your second as soon as possible.

Just ask my friends, family, and, of course, my bosses about my lousy timing.

Last weekend, though, my timing was particularly awful as I became ill with Covid-19 the day before I was scheduled to have my second, vital vaccination.

Naturally, I was unable to receive my vaccination after acquiring a cough and fever, and while my first two Lateral Flow tests were negative, the third confirmed what I had suspected: I had been infected with the virus.

A PCR was ordered, but by the time I got the text confirming my positive result, I was completely immersed in what would turn out to be an all-consuming and very unpleasant experience.

I’m writing for several reasons.

One, because I’ve been confined in bed all week, unable to do much else but write, and I’ve been compelled to do so (there are only so many Netflix re-runs you can dip in and out of consciousness to).

The major reason, though, is to simply encourage everyone to get the second immunization.

I would certainly recommend it if it can help you avoid the week that I just had.

For context, I’m 32 years old, and while anyone who has ever played football with me wouldn’t describe me as “fit,” I do exercise quite regularly and have no underlying health issues.

And, of course, I was given my first vaccination.

Despite this, covid took a toll on me, and I’m still dealing with it.

My companion debated calling an ambulance at one point as I tried to catch my breath as the temperature, which had caused a few of very fascinating hallucinations, threatened to rise even higher.

Thankfully, things did not escalate to that point, and I was able to pull myself together.

For three days, I was physically unable to leave my bed, and after a brief and courageous venture downstairs to the sofa, I was returned to my pit a few hours later, as the virus had not yet finished with me.

My boyfriend, who has been exceedingly kind and patient (even more.

