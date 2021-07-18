“I want our modest café to be a secure environment.” Customers are asked to keep their faces covered by a family company.

Customers wearing face coverings inside a Merseyside café will continue to be restricted beyond Monday, according to a business owner.

Most of the legal coronavirus limitations imposed during the pandemic will expire on July 19, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As policymakers outline a cautious approach to England’s “independence day” on July 19 in response to growing coronavirus incidence, the use of domestic vaccine passports and face masks will be urged.

In crowded settings, like as public transportation, the government expects and encourages that people wear face coverings to reduce the quantity, proximity, and duration of social connections.

However, the legal necessity to wear a face covering in all situations, as well as rules imposing COVID-secure standards on enterprises, such as table service and table separation, will be repealed.

Before launching The Gingerbread Tea House on Albert Road in Widnes three and a half years ago, Nicola Duty, from St Helens, worked as a teacher.

During the lockdown, the business provided afternoon tea to customers in the area, but it also had to hire a new team when the restrictions were lifted, as employees sought out other professions during the lockdown as hospitality was forced to close.

“It’s been really difficult,” Nicola told The Washington Newsday. Early on, customer confidence had an impact on us.

“In January and February 2020, we discovered that, despite the fact that there was no official lockdown and no support for companies at the time, customers were afraid to go out and mix.

“Things are starting to pick up again, but it’s all so unclear since we don’t know if there will be another lockdown. We don’t know what will happen to case numbers if they begin to rise while customer confidence falls.

“When consumers refuse to wear masks or are hesitant to provide information for track and trace, it upsets and unnerves other customers, which is why I am so keen to preserve the masks.”

