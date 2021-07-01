I truly believed we had progressed over the days of homophobia.

Hundreds of people gathered in Liverpool last week to condemn the city’s recent rash of homophobic crimes.

Merseyside police stated they had made arrests.

These attacks have startled and angered so many people that I truly believed we had progressed from the days when the “gay bashers” were out every night when I was a kid. I truly believed we had progressed.

The other night, I had a strange experience.

The managerress came over to see if everything was okay when I was out with some friends in a new restaurant, and we started talking.

She turned out to be an ex-army woman.

She told me how pleased she had been there, but that she was glad she had gone during our chat about her time there. “My wife is also leaving, and I can’t wait for her to return,” she remarked.

That statement gave me goosebumps and brought tears to my eyes.

To hear that words spoken aloud in public — boy, have we gone a long way in terms of acceptance of gay people, even if other nations around the world continue to persecute those who are different – Iraq, Iran, Uganda, China, Russia, Egypt, and so on.

The suffering that these bigots inflict is unfathomable, and I’ve experienced it firsthand.

I worked with the military and had the opportunity to travel around the world with them.

It was 1983, and I was on a full-fledged tour of the Falklands, having the time of my life.

I’ve never told this tale before, and I’m not going to disclose any names.

We were all partying late into the night in the sergeants’ mess. Except for a sergeant major, a six-foot ‘men’s man’ who trained hundreds of soldiers, I was the last man standing.

Out of the blue, he started to pour his heart out, and confess he was a closet gay man and had lived a lie all of his life because of his career, his status and the bigots. This is the first time I’ve ever seen a mature man cry like this.

We talked for hours on end.

It’s the saddest thing I’ve ever heard. Summary ends.