I tried the Tesco Finest Christmas crisps, and there was one that I couldn’t eat.

It’s Christmas party season, which means you’ll soon have a bunch of tipsy folks in your living room chomping down on every snack you have.

When planning your Christmas party menu, there’s one dish that must not be overlooked.

Crisps.

They’re the ideal moreish snack and a crowd pleaser, but they’re not usually the most interesting.

I’ve had my fair share of crisps (including M&S’s bubbly wine ones), but Tesco’s Finest brand has a particularly stunning selection of Christmas flavors.

They’re all vegan-friendly, even the most meaty of flavors, I reasoned:

Crisps Tesco Finest Cheddar & Pale Ale

These are really cheesy, which I didn’t expect from a vegan crisp because they usually don’t have much of a cheese flavor.

Although the ale aftertaste is a little weird to me, I was quite impressed.

I’m more used to a cheese and onion flavor combination, but they are tasty if you’re looking for something different.

3.5 out of 5

Crisps Tesco Finest Pigs in Blankets

These remind me of Frazzles, which I used to enjoy as a kid, so I thought they were fantastic.

You’ll love them if you prefer bacon-flavored crisps; I couldn’t detect any sausage flavor.

These are by far the greatest flavor in the collection, and they’re vegan friendly, so no one has to lose out. You can order them here.

5 out of 5

Finest Wild Mushroom & Truffle Crisps from Tesco

These are sure to be a hit if you like earthy flavors.

The mushroom flavor is rather strong, but it’s ideal for mushroom enthusiasts.

They have a sumptuous air to them and are sure to spark conversation (besides, they’re a relatively inexpensive way to dress up any Christmas buffet).

They are available for purchase here.

3.5 out of 5

Crisps with Tesco Finest Roast Beef and Horseradish

Hate is a powerful term, yet it’s sometimes the most appropriate.

I despise these crisps; they were irritating to my taste senses, and I believe my expression in the video says it all.

I didn’t get a lot of roast beef flavor, but I did get a lot of horseradish flavor. It was abrasive and unpleasant, and I would not recommend it.

Maybe as a challenge in a game based on I’m A Celeb, but I don’t understand why anyone would want to do it. “The summary has come to an end.”