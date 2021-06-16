I tried the Starbucks vegan breakfast sandwich and was pleasantly delighted.

For years, I’ve enjoyed Starbucks coffee (particularly the Blonde roast), but I’ve never been able to find something to eat there.

I don’t eat dairy, therefore the most of the pastry case and toasted goods are out for me. The ones that don’t have dairy in them all seem to have pork in them, which I also don’t eat.

So, more often than not, I’ve been the caffeinated but irritable companion.

I was anxious when I learned that a vegan breakfast sandwich will be added to the menu.

The sandwich was described on the menu as a Beyond Meat patty made from pea protein, which cheered me up because I’ve found pea protein items to be generally tasty.

However, I was concerned about the “signature tomato relish,” “tofu turmeric egg substitute,” and “coconut oil based substitute cheese.”

Is it possible that tofu could be a satisfying egg substitute?

When I went into a Starbucks to get a Blonde roast latte, I asked the barista if the sandwich was any good, and she informed me that it had been a tremendous hit – so much so that their order had been doubled owing to the demand.

So I’d made my decision: I’d try this new £4.65 breakfast meal.

It didn’t take long for me to get the warm breakfast sandwich in my hands, and I ran home to try it, frightened as I was that it would be as horrible as I had imagined.

I plated it and was underwhelmed by the presentation; as I raised the top bun, the tomato relish was entirely buried by what I assumed was the cheese. The patty was now absolutely barren.

I couldn’t see the ‘egg,’ so I took a cross section, and that’s when I realized this wasn’t so hopeless after all.

I could definitely see the ‘egg’ after cutting it in half, and it even looked like a scrambled egg.

I took my first mouthful and was pleasantly pleased by how delicious it tasted. The summary comes to a close.