I tried the Passion Fruit Jaffa Cake Gin and was quite aback by how chocolaty it was.

Jaffa Cakes are a staple that we’ve all sampled (and debated whether they’re a cake or a biscuit?) But it’s not anything I’d ever consider consuming.

It’s usually chocolate and orange with a rather dry cakey layer, but how about as a drink?

I tried the passion fruit flavor, which I was looking forward to after enjoying LUXLO’s passion fruit flavor, but I wasn’t sure what to anticipate.

Or what to combine it with; I’ve always had a sweet tooth, so lemonade was my gin mixer of choice – but would it go with the chocolate notes? – I decided to give lemonade a try nonetheless to see what it was like.

I was particularly taken with the chocolate note, which I hadn’t expected to be so powerful.

The drink had an intriguing mouth feel to it; it reminded me of chocolate with a smoothness across the tongue, akin to coffee with chocolate notes.

I was a little hesitant about pairing it with lemonade, but it turned out to be a great match, with the tang of the citrus notes bringing out the fruity overtones of the Jaffa Cake flavor.

With a 42 percent ABV, I expected it to taste more alcoholic; nonetheless, when drinking alcohol, make sure you’re of legal drinking age and drink sensibly.

This was quite enjoyable, even if the addition of a chocolate flavor to a clear drink seemed a little weird.

I would recommend this to Jaffa Cake aficionados and chocolate lovers in general; I believe it is a flavor that some will find too sweet, but that many will appreciate.

Because of the chocolate flavor, I believe it would go well with creamy mixers like coconut milk, however I haven’t tried it yet.

It’s definitely worth a shot, and it’s unlike any other gin I’ve ever tasted.

For £27.95, you may acquire a bottle from Master of Malt, or for the same price on Amazon.