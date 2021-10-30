I tried the new Cinnabon UK in Liverpool, but the signature item was too much for me.

Cinnabon, a popular American bakery business, opened a new location in Liverpool city centre this month, and I wanted to check it out to see if it’s as wonderful as everyone claims.

The chain already has two locations in Liverpool, one in Bootle and the other in Knowsley, and has now expanded into the city center.

Cinnabon operates over 1,200 bakeries in 48 countries, with their hallmark item being a cinnamon roll.

We made the trip to Liverpool Central Station to check out the new facility, which debuted this month.

As a big admirer of cinnamon rolls, I was thrilled to learn that Cinnabon had opened in the city center and was eager to taste it.

The aroma of freshly cooked cinnamon buns is nearly overwhelming as soon as you step into a Cinnabon store, tempting the senses – and the stomach.

The ‘traditional’ Cinnabon is the most popular for a reason, so that’s what I went with.

Because the Central Station store didn’t have any classic Cinnabons that were ready to eat warm at the time of purchase, I was offered the takeaway option instead.

You’ll need a microwave to warm up the cinnamon roll and melt the frosting on top of these Cinnabons.

These are available in two-packs (£5.65), four-packs (£7.99), and six-packs (£9.99).

When I got home, I popped a traditional Cinnabon into the microwave for about 30 seconds, and it came out looking exactly like it did at the store.

The crust was dense and flaky, unlike the cinnamon rolls sold in supermarkets like Tesco and Sainsbury’s. It was a pleasant change, but after a few bites, I found it to be heavy on the stomach and difficult to consume.

However, I am a great admirer of cinnamon, so the flavor combined with the sweet icing was a treat for me.

Despite the fact that I didn’t make it through the entire experience, I will undoubtedly return to Cinnabon in the near future.

The Chocobun, Caramel Pecanbon, Roll-on-the-Go, Cinnabon Chips, Minibon, and a variety of coffees and cold drinks are all available on the Cinnabon UK menu.

The new Cinnabon location is within Liverpool Central Station.