I tried the Lush Halloween collection, and the octopus is my favorite.

October heralds a number of changes.

It’s probably time to admit that grilling season is finished and that blanket season has here.

Finally, we can discuss Halloween—the night when dressing up is encouraged, sweets are plentiful, and decorations can be extremely frightening.

Lush is one of my favorite companies to unwind with, to the point where they’re the only brand that comes to me when I think of bath bombs.

So I was ecstatic to get my hands on the Halloween collection, which had some standout pieces.

Here’s what I thought after unboxing the collection.

Misrule’s Lord

Lord of Misrule has a sweetness to it that reminds me of Halloween parties, and it has a table full of green, orange, and purple delicacies that I don’t want to consume all year.

It’s a pretty lovely shower gel, and the consistency is precisely what I’m looking for in a shower gel.

It’s not overly sweet, which I think is a good thing when it comes to what you use to clean your body.

4 out of 5 stars

Ectoplasm

Ectoplasm freaked me out, even though there was nothing wrong with it. It just looked like ectoplasm, and it was a little frightening.

It’s slimy and has a feel that I find unappealing. It has a pleasant odor, but it has an odd feel to it.

I think it’s great for kids that enjoy sensory play, but it’s not for me.

2 out of 5 stars

Lip Scrub (Trick or Treat)

If you enjoy sour foods, this is the dish for you.

This lime lip scrub isn’t as sweet as we’ve come to expect from them; it’s still sweet, but there’s a sour note to it.

Lip scrubs are one of my favorites, especially if I’m intending to wear lipstick that day because they leave my lips feeling softer than before.

3 out of 5 stars

Octopus Monster

My favorite item from the Halloween collection is the Monster Octopus, which has a beautiful berry scent.

It’s basically a shower jelly that tastes just like something you’d eat at a kids party (as you can see in the movie).

After touching it, I had to wash my hands, but it’s the kind of ridiculous bath item that may help you relax because it’s just. “The summary has come to an end.”