I tried the cheese advent calendar that didn’t require refrigeration and was pleasantly delighted by the flavor.

At The Reviews Club, we love Christmas more than others, and in the last few months, we’ve tried advent calendars ranging from fidget toys to beauty items and everything in between.

Even on that basis, though, this was a fresh one.

I gladly accepted the invitation to experience the Cheesies Advent Calendar.

Cheese is one of my favorite foods, and Christmas is always a terrific time for it. What better way to ring in the start of the holiday season than with lots and lots of cheese? But when it arrived, I was perplexed. The package is enormous. My children’s normal Cadbury’s advent selections were more than double the size of this one. What was the point of putting that in the fridge? Much to my astonishment, the response was that it wasn’t.

Cheesies are composed entirely of 100% pure cheese, baked, and then packaged. There are no other components. So they’re gluten-free, carb-free, keto-friendly, and veggie-friendly (vegetarian rennet is used).

I’m not going to lie, I had my doubts.

When you first open a package of Gouda Cheesies, the smell hits you in the greatest way possible – at least if you like cheese.

The Cheesies are little cheese balls that have a puffy substance similar to Monster Munch.

When you bite into them, you’ll get a satisfying crunch. They’re flavorful, filling, and exceedingly delicious, like the baked cheese that goes on top of a cheese straw.

At around 120 calories per bag, depending on the flavor, they’re a healthier alternative to crisps and undoubtedly contain fewer preservatives and other additives, making them the closest thing to a guilt-free snacking option during the holidays – though I’m tempted to try them with a glass of wine, which would negate some of the benefits.

The advent calendar includes 24 20g packs of Cheesies, which include Red Leicester, Cheddar, Gouda, Emmental, Goats Cheese, and Chilli Cheddar.

The box costs £30, so it's not the cheapest advent calendar on the market, but