I tried PizzaExpress’ new vegan menu, and it’s far superior to the original.

It was devastating to learn I was allergic to dairy and, as a result, cheese. Pizza was my favorite food, and the realization that it would no longer be available devastated my heart.

That was years ago, when vegan cheese consisted of nothing more than a sprinkling of wet nutritional yeast, but thankfully, things have changed to make pizza a little more accessible.

One of those changes comes from PizzaExpress, who brought me down to their Vegan restaurant in London to sample some of the new options that will be available nationwide starting this Tuesday (September 21), and which you can purchase here.

I couldn’t have been more blown away.

The new doughballs came in two flavors; my favorite was the spicy jalapeño, but I like spicy stuff.

The hummus option is fantastic to have alongside because it allows you to cool down your mouth if it becomes too hot.

3 out of 5 stars

After the doughballs, I was ready for a slice of pizza. That’s exactly what I did.

Yes, there are five new vegan pizzas!

I was ecstatic because I’m used to having to ask to go cheeseless.

PizzaExpress has created a unique new ‘pepperoni’ in cooperation with Bry&Jack, and it is delicious.

It’s a little smaller in appearance than typical pepperoni, but I enjoy it that way.

The American Jack is a typical pepperoni pizza that is suitable for vegetarians, vegans, and those who are lactose intolerant.

I enjoyed this pizza and believe it does an excellent job of substituting for the original. It’s simple but effective.

3 out of 5 stars

If you prefer heat, there are even more alternatives available.

The Vegan American Spicy is a terrific alternative, with hot green, hot & sweet chilli, or jalapeño peppers, as well as ‘pepperoni,’ tomatoes, and vegan mozzarella.

This wasn’t too spicy for me, so I think it’s ideal for folks who prefer Nando’s Lemon & Herb.

4 out of 5 stars

The Vegan Diavolo combines Quorn chicken-style bits with Bry&Jack’s pepperoni for a delicious combination.

It features Tabasco, smoky chilli, and garlic, in addition to the two meat choices. “The summary has come to an end.”