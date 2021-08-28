I tried on Matalan’s £18 “cheap” dress, which is ideal for any occasion.

Matalan customers went crazy for a ‘beautiful’ midi dress they saw online last week, and I couldn’t resist trying it on.

Now that the lockdown limitations have been lifted, customers are scouring social media for the greatest clothing and accessories. And products that can be worn throughout the day as well as at night are more popular than ever.

Matalan buyers saw their Black Heart Print Midi Shirt Dress on Instagram this week and promptly commented on how much they liked it.

The garment was lauded by many as being ideal “for every occasion.”

The dress, which costs £18 and comes with cropped sleeves and a belted waist for extra form, is black with small white hearts and has cropped sleeves and a belted waist for added shape. A collared button front completes the midi dress.

The outfit was made of a silky material that felt much more expensive than it was. It was thin, but not so thin that I was concerned about it being see-through.

The dress was true to size, and the material was soft and nice to the touch, with no itching or sticking. The length was a tad lengthy for a midi dress, but I’ll chalk it up to my height.

The matching belt gave the dress more shape and gave you additional alternatives for how to wear it. I tried it on in the front and rear and could see why shoppers said it would be appropriate for any occasion.

This dress would be perfect for work or cocktails with friends. It’s all about how you wear it; even adjusting where you knot your belt can make a big difference.

At £18 I can see why Matalan consumers are flocking to get their hands on this dress; I’m pleased I did.

The Black Heart Print Midi Shirt Dress from Matalan costs £18 and can be purchased online here.

