I tried on jeans from Primark, Zara, M&S, and New Look, and only one of them fit properly.

I wanted to put this to the test because shopping for jeans isn’t really pleasurable, especially when every store appears to have a different sizing policy – so I decided to put it to the test.

Trying to cram yourself into an unforgiving piece of clothes, no matter how secure you are in your physique, can take a toll on your self-esteem.

Jeans are quite forgiving, although I’ve discovered that different stores have varied fits and sizes. In certain stores, we may be able to wear our normal size, but in others, we may need to size up or down.

This concerns me since I’ve suffered with my body image for years, and not fitting into my preferred size would have sent me into a tailspin in my teens. I’m sure there are still some teenagers and adults that believe this.

But it’s the shops, not our bodies, that we should be blaming and lamenting.

I went to Zara, New Look, Marks and Spencer, and Primark and tried on a pair of jeans in the same size in each store to observe how the fit differed.

I’m usually a size 8, but due to lockup, several of my jeans no longer fit, and I’m closer to a size 10. I’ve set a goal of not buying any new clothes until 2021, thus I haven’t been to a high street store to try on clothes in ten months.

It wasn’t enjoyable trying on jeans after months with little exercise in lockdown, but how did the stores fare?

Zara

Zara is known and loved for its vast range of on-trend apparel and accessories, as well as quirkier and more editorial style goods. It is arguably one of the most popular stores in the city.

To keep my shopping experiment as equal as possible, I chose to try on high waisted mom jeans in each store.

Zara’s mom jeans were a lovely washed denim with a robust and durable fabric. They are £29.99 each.

Zara's mom jeans were a lovely washed denim with a robust and durable fabric. They are £29.99 each.

I grabbed a size 10 and walked into the sweltering changing rooms, where I became somewhat nervous attempting to put them on.