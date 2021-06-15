I tried Nando’s new BBQ seasoning, and it was fantastic.

When it comes to grabbing a bite to eat, Nando’s is an absolute classic.

They also do deliveries, which many of us have appreciated. They announced a few new menu additions, including a mild barbecue sauce, which piqued my interest.

There was more than just a new spice option; there were also new dips (one of which I will never order again) and a rainbow slaw option that was also suitable for plant-based eaters.

I ordered through Deliveroo and had my fresh Nando’s meal in front of me in no time; the cold and hot items were kept in separate bags, though the hot food had cooled considerably by the time it arrived.

The burger arrived and appeared to be exactly as expected. It had cooled down considerably during the commute, but it was still quite warm.

The BBQ’spice’ was quite tasty, and mild enough that I believe it would work well for those who find the Medium heat to be too much.

It was tasty, and the PERi Ketchup and Lemon & Herb mayo went well with it; however, the tomato was a little watery, and I would order it without it next time.

My only criticism is the chicken-to-bun ratio; I found that after the chicken was gone, I still had a lot of bread, lettuce, and tomato left.

I would definitely recommend it to those who prefer a milder flavor, but when I go to Nando’s, I’ll stick to Medium.

Rating: 3/5

I was ecstatic to find a dairy-free slaw option; it was light and refreshing, making it a perfect addition to any summer plate.

The portion size was enormous; I believe it could easily be shared by two or three people while still providing a satisfying amount.

You could tell there was mustard in there because the flavor was quite strong, but it was still very tasty.

I might order this again to share with others. The summary comes to an end. 004