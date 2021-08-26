I tried Lush’s vanilla bath bomb, which benefits British education.

I love taking a soothing bath, and nothing beats it when you have music playing in the background and the wonderful scents of a bath bomb floating up to you.

Lush is one of my favorite locations to acquire a bath bomb – or any type of luxurious experience, for that matter – so when I saw the display for one of their newest bath bombs #TBH365, I knew I had to give it a try.

The lovely vegan product is shaped like a book and has a relaxing vanilla aroma.

I was overjoyed because I adore vanilla-based smells.

The warm tones transformed my bath into a wonderful haven, and the glitter was a welcome addition.

Not only is the bath bomb shaped like my absolute favorite thing (I could speak about books for days), but it’s also for a good cause.

The Vanilla Scented Product will donate 100% of the earnings (less VAT) to The Black Curriculum, which is working to transform the British education system to be more representative of the people.

The social business wants to include Black British history in the national curriculum as part of a “whole picture of British history, including Black people’s contribution to the nation, rather than merely via narratives that center slavery.”

As someone who enjoys shopping and pampering products, I was delighted to see this company give back to the community and work to promote education in the United Kingdom.

When I think back on my history education in school, it was largely centered on the history of medicine, Germany, and a tiny amount of time spent on the slave trade, which will long be entrenched in my memory because my entire class turned to face me when it was mentioned.

I know I’m not the only one who has experienced the not-so-subtle head shift; in fact, when told about the new bath bomb, others have recounted similar experiences.

Looking back on my own education, I'm sure learning about Black British history in a more positive light would have been a wonderful experience.