I tried Lush’s mascara and it’s now my go-to.

It’s summer, which means our faces are getting warmer and, as a result, a little sweatier.

This can lead to the abolition of many of our go-to makeup items, with a heavier concentration on the ones we don’t sweat off.

For me, it’s mascara; on the days when I feel it’s worth putting on some makeup, I’m always looking for a technique to lengthen my eyelashes.

For years, Too Faced’s Better Than Sex has been my go-to after someone told me it was the greatest they’d ever tried, but I’ve decided to go out and see if there’s something better suited to me.

When I discovered that Lush offered a line of products that were excellent for getting your eyes ready for a night out and revitalizing them afterwards, I knew I had to give them a try.

We’ve all had that clumpy mascara experience where we wish we’d just left our natural lashes alone.

Thankfully, this isn’t the case with Lush Lashes; the cruelty-free mascara can be built up to achieve desired volume while avoiding the clumpy effect we’d prefer to avoid.

I tried the mascara out while eating dinner with a friend who kept me laughing all night, and it didn’t budge, despite a few laugh-induced tears.

It’s a great addition to any beauty bag, and I’m really happy with it.

5 out of 5

When I have a face mask on, I’ve tried actual cucumber slices on my eyes, and honestly? It just doesn’t appeal to me.

Lush has come up with their own version of the iconic eye pads, which you should put in the fridge to get the most out of their cooling powers.

They’re wonderful for relaxing with a face mask, and the cooling effect is ideal after a long day of staring at a computer screen (be that our phones or our computers).

4 out of 5 stars

Cleaning my face after a day of appearing extra gorgeous is one of my biggest pet peeves. I go through a lot of cotton pads, cleanse my face, and still end up with mascara on my face. The summary comes to a close.