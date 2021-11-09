I tried Kaz Kamwi’s Boux Avenue line, and I’ve never felt more glamorous in my life.

You’ve definitely seen photographs of Love Island star Kaz Kamwi’s Boux Avenue collection if you’ve been on Instagram in the last week.

Her collection consists of dresses and corset tops, which is a departure from the lingerie you’d anticipate from such a collaboration, and I’m completely enamored with it.

I was fortunate enough to get my hands on some of the collection, which is stunning; they fit like a glove – which sometimes means a little assistance is required – and make me feel quite glamorous.

The Aisha PU midi dress I tried on is really tight.

It will cling to you in all the right places, so you won’t have to worry about your shape all night.

But it’s so tight that I think I’ll need some assistance to get into it (and then later back out).

It slips on and sculpts your figure, which is a terrific feature in a bodycon dress (I can’t be the only one who panics in a bodycon dress after a heavy meal) – and once on, it doesn’t restrict your breathing, which is essential.

I’ve never worn ruched PU fabric before, but it’s one of my favorites.

With a length that falls just below the knees, this dress is sultry without being too exposing.

It’s excellent for dinners and nights out this season when paired with a lovely pair of stilettos (as long as you match it with a good coat, because it’s chilly out).

The dress is now £40 and is available in sizes 6 to 18.

4 out of 5 stars

The Velvet and thin mesh corset top has to be the star of the show.

It’s quite comfortable, and the only method to fasten it is through the back zip.

It had a tiny push-up effect on me, but it was extremely comfortable (which isn’t always the case with push-up bras).

The corset top’s design appears to cinch in your waist without pulling at it.

It looks great with jeans or a pencil skirt and heels for a Christmas night out, and when coupled with a blazer, it looks even better. “The summary has come to an end.”