I tried John Lewis’ Mermaid Pink Gin and felt as glamorous as Princess Ariel.

Mermaid Gin comes in a gorgeous bottle that makes it easy to forget it’s intended for consumption.

When I was shopping with a buddy in John Lewis, I came across the Mermaid Gin (and its stunning pink counterpart).

It’s the bottle that immediately draws you in, and you imagine how lovely it would appear in any home bar.

Although the base is a conventional bottle base rather than a forked duplicate, it is covered in a scaled design that resembles a mermaid’s tail.

It features an ombré design on the pink or blue (depending on which gin you choose) that makes the bottle feel pretty glitzy.

The color of this ‘pink’ gin shocked me; when I poured it from the bottle, I couldn’t help but notice it was clearer than the customary pink shade I’ve come to associate with the famous beverage.

When I brought the glass up to the light, it had a slight pink tint to it, but it was barely discernible.

The delicious flavor was still present despite the lack of visible pink.

There was a definite strawberry flavor, along with a faint saltiness that reminded me of being at the beach.

Unlike some gins, which burn slightly as they are consumed, this one was smooth and delightful.

This gin has a high alcohol content (38%) and it’s crucial to drink responsibly (and be of legal drinking age) when enjoying an alcoholic beverage.

Mermaid Pink Gin is available from Amazon for £35.80, 31Dover for £35.80, and John Lewis for £38.

This is the gin for you whether you’re searching for a unique addition to your home bar or a thoughtful gift for a buddy you like.