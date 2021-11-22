I tried Greggs’ new Festive Bake and found it difficult to consume.

To be honest, I wasn’t overjoyed when I received a text at 9.10 a.m. stating that I had hot pasties waiting for me.

It was far too early for me to be eating anything baked, I reasoned. But I persisted, and to be honest, I now regret it.

This year, Greggs is selling a vegan version of the Festive Bake, which I tried, but there doesn’t seem to be much of a difference between the two.

The traditional features bits of chicken, sweet-cured bacon, sage and onion stuffing, and a sage and cranberry sauce topped with crumbs, indicating that it’s the meat version.

The vegan version is identical but for the use of Quorn instead of chicken, vegan bacon, and the lack of crumbs on top.

Yes, I see what they’re trying to do with the festive bake.

When it comes to pasties, though, if you want to take an even bite and get all of the flavors in one bite, you’ll need to order everything in little portions.

This translates to a thick paste of a filling that resembled vomit to me.

This may appeal to those who enjoy the flavor of sage and onion stuffing; however, it does not appeal to me.

I didn’t like the texture because it was unsettling to me.

However, I believe that if you enjoy a roast meal on a regular basis and find chewing to be tedious, you may be in for a treat.

Personally, I’ll pick for any other alternative, but have you tried the new Festive Bake?

