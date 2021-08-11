I tried Corkk’s English wine subscription and was blown away by one bottle.

Wine is a widely consumed beverage, yet, with the exception of dining establishments, we have a tendency to buy whatever is on offer at the store.

When you think of “excellent wine,” you probably think of French and Italian grape vineyards, not English ones.

Corkk is attempting to change this with their subscription service, which delivers a selection of the best English wines to your door for you to enjoy.

If you (like me) are unsure where to begin when it comes to selecting the greatest wines to taste, fear not: Corkk’s Master of Wine Clive Barlow has compiled a list of the top wines from the rising English wine industry.

I tested their English Wine Mixed Case Subscription Box, which cost £60 a month and included one sparkling wine and two still wines.

Some of them were unlike anything I’d tried before.

Champagne, Prosecco, and Asti come to mind when I think of sparkling wine. They all have one thing in common: they’re all quite clear.

This wine was uncommon in that it had a cloudy appearance, more akin to cloudy lemonade than sparkling wine.

It wasn’t corked either; instead, it featured a ‘crown cap’ that looked like the top of a beer bottle.

However, it had a pleasant scent and remained bubbly throughout the evening; I felt the wine’s pear note to be fairly prominent.

When I told my aunt about it, she responded, “I adore it; it’s a nice present for a special occasion if you don’t like champagne.”

4 out of 5 stars

Westwell is available for £22.50 through Corkk.

This wine was also a little unique in appearance; it was almost golden in color, which I wasn’t expecting.

It reminded me of an evening spent eating wonderful cuisine with people I care about in an Italian restaurant.

My aunt, who believes herself to be somewhat of a wine expert, was completely taken aback.

It was “extremely attractive” and “unlike anything I’ve ever tried before,” she said.

It’s the kind of wine you’d expect to find in a fine dining establishment; it’s a taste of luxury at home.

5 out of 5

You have the option to purchase yourself. “The summary has come to an end.”