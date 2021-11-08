‘I Thought I Was Going To Die,’ says a Rittenhouse victim.

“I felt I was going to die,” Gaige Grosskreutz, a 27-year-old victim in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, testified on the fifth day of the trial, according to the Associated Press.

Grosskreutz saw Rittenhouse shoot down his second victim, a 26-year-old protestor, and went to engage him, mistaking him for an active shooter. Grosskeutz was shot in the arm by Rittenhouse in retaliation.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two men and is charged with six crimes in total, including possession of a lethal weapon by a minor. At the time of the shooting, he was 17 years old. He might spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the lone survivor of the Kenosha protests, said that he feared he “was going to die.” https://t.co/A4ablI7sS5 Rittenhouse crossed state lines with an illegally obtained AR-15 and a medical kit in an attempt to protect businesses during a protest linked to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha in August of 2020, according to his defense team.

When Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz, he had his gun in his hand and his arms outstretched. “Like I stated, that’s not the kind of guy I am,” he told a prosecutor when asked why he didn’t shoot Rittenhouse. “I wasn’t out there for that,” he clarified. “This isn’t who I am.” And certainly not someone I’d want to emulate.” In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, Grosskreutz, a certified doctor, stated he visited 75 protests connected to police violence. Grosskreutz was wearing a “paramedic” hat and carrying medical equipment and a weapon on the night he was shot. Prior to meeting Rittenhouse, he had aided eleven people in Kenosha.

Joseph Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse’s first victim, was shot after chasing him into a parking lot and throwing a plastic bag full of papers, socks, deodorant, and a toothbrush at him. According to Rittenhouse’s attorneys, their client was afraid for his life.

The trial has sparked passionate debates over gun rights and vigilantism, as well as bringing back memories of protests against police brutality and racial injustice.