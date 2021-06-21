I tested Starbucks’ new Pink Drink and believe I’ve discovered my summer drink of choice.

We’ve seen it all over Instagram and lamented the fact that American Starbucks locations offer incredibly Instagrammable pink drinks.

The beverages look wonderful (and way nicer on the grid than just some whipped cream) with fresh fruit on top, so when I discovered that we were having access to them in the UK… I went through all of my pink outfits to see if I could match my drink’s color.

So, while wearing a pink sweater, I can tell you exactly what I think of the new drinks.

This is the drink that comes to mind whenever the Starbucks Pink Drink is mentioned, and it’s been seen on Instagram accounts and YouTube videos for so long that it feels like it should’ve been on the menu long ago.

I tried a tall (the smallest size, with grande and venti being the largest) and found it to be rather enjoyable.

It was rich and creamy, and because it’s made with coconut milk, it’s suitable for individuals who don’t eat dairy.

The coconut flavor was a touch too strong for me, and it overpowered the strawberry flavor – one of the nice things about Starbucks is that you can customize your drinks.

I suppose the next time I want a super photogenic drink, I’ll just replace the coconut milk with soy milk to make it more to my liking.

3 out of 5 stars

This might be my Starbucks order for the summer.

The strawberry flavor is prominent; in fact, it reminds me of their green tea lemonades with strawberry puree – though with the addition of fresh fruit, it is much more enticing for sharing on social media.

It was light and rehydrated me well, which is ideal when the weather warms up and I find myself requiring everything freezing cold.

4 out of 5 stars

This one resembled me of a mojito, with a strong lime flavor that came through nicely.

It was a little tart for me, but if you prefer your drinks to be less sweet, this is the one for you.

It certainly accomplishes the goal. The summary comes to a close.