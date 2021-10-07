I tested out the M&S Christmas collection, and one item in particular disappointed me.

Since I first read posts about M&S’s sparkling Christmas collection, I’ve had my eye on it.

With light-up bottles of gin and rum, a plethora of biscuits, and unusual flavorings, I knew it was something I wanted to try.

So, logically, I went out right away to see what you can get your hands on right now.

It’s worth remembering that many Christmas items have yet to appear on store shelves. And by a lot, I mean that pretty much anything with a shelf life of less than a week is out.

However, there are still a few items available (including a beautiful Harry Potter collection) in the run-up to Christmas.

:Because I don’t consume dairy, I was unable to sample the brilliant pink Percy Pig chocolate coins.

But there were still a few things I wanted to get my teeth into (and not all good at that).

The Christmas Spiced Tea is delicious; it has a nostalgic flavor that reminds me of my childhood Christingle services.

It has a pleasant, fruity flavor, and you may drink it with or without milk because it’s a black tea.

I skipped the milk and found it to be a pleasant drink. It’s the kind of book you’ll want to cozy up with on the couch in the coming months.

4 out of 5 stars

Truffles make me nervous since they’re generally lumps of chocolate with entirely too much cocoa powder.

At first, I assumed that was what I was getting myself into with them, and the first bite is really bitter.

But then there’s the fact that you can’t tell these are vegan at all.

They’re creamy and luscious, and I’ve found myself reaching for them again and again (which was definitely a must after the Christmas Pudding).

This is by far my favorite item on M&S’s Christmas shelves; it’s a terrific treat for parties or gifts.

4.5 out of 5

The word “hate” is a powerful one. But there are occasions when it’s the only option.

Not only is this Christmas pudding vegan, but it’s also gluten-free.

And, to be honest, I dashed off to use mouthwash and scrub my mouth properly. “The summary has come to an end.”