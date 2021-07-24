I tested out Bobbi Brown’s new Face and Cheek Palette, and it’s incredible.

In this heat, we all desire natural-looking skin with a touch of glam, don’t we?

The Bobbi Brown Nude Collection is jam-packed with essential make-up items for every girl’s summer regimen.

When you first open the box to uncover the wrapping, you’ll notice how elegant it is.

I’ve been using it every day since I first used it because of the gorgeous bronze finish and mattifying cheek tinting blush.

In the summer, one thing I always want to make sure of is that my skin is radiant and that I don’t have spotty, sweaty make-up the moment I walk out the door.

I opened the packing like a child the moment it arrived at my door, and wow, the summer vibes are strong.

With a skin tone correct bronzer, a highlight, and a stunning subtle blush, the Face and Cheek Palette is a must-have for every make-up enthusiast.

I utilized all three sections to produce the appearance above, and I’m really impressed. This is because the corrector bronzer is the first of its kind that blends wonderfully into your complexion and doesn’t give you orange or too dark brown tones. It has a faint bronze that blurs out your complexion and is excellent for an everyday appearance when worn over a tinted moisturizer.

The high point In the summer, I prefer to use it a little differently and finish the look with a large sweep of all three colors on the palette, then dip my finger in highlighter and rub it over my nose, cupids bow, and cheeks for a more intense, glazed donut glow.

Bobbi Brown’s new collection is available for purchase on her website. The Face and Cheek Palette will set you back £32.